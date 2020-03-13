Needham Remains a Buy on Medallia (MDLA)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Medallia (MDLA), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.05, close to its 52-week low of $16.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 53.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.33, which is an 119.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Medallia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLA in relation to earlier this year.

Medallia, Inc. provides customer experience management software. Its products include B2C Customer, B2B Customer, Employee and Product Experiences. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

