Needham Remains a Buy on KnowBe4 (KNBE)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating on KnowBe4 (KNBE) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KnowBe4 with a $23.50 average price target, implying a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KNBE in relation to earlier this year.

KnowBe4 Inc has created a security awareness framework that allows businesses to assess, track, and mitigate the ongoing threat of social engineering attacks to their cybersecurity. Security Awareness, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response, Governance, Risk, and Compliance are among the features of its platform. The company derives its revenue from subscription services fees paid by customers for access to its cloud-based platform and content.