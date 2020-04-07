Needham Remains a Buy on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.75, close to its 52-week low of $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.9% and a 29.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Based on KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.58 million and GAAP net loss of $9.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.96 million.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.