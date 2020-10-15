Needham Remains a Buy on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Howard Kim- October 15, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 42.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals with a $28.33 average price target, which is an 86.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.37 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.34 million.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

