Needham Remains a Buy on Ichor Holdings (ICHR)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Ichor Holdings (ICHR) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.90, close to its 52-week low of $14.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ichor Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.17.

Based on Ichor Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICHR in relation to earlier this year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.