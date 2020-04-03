Needham Remains a Buy on Huya (HUYA)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Huya (HUYA), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.9% and a 36.8% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, Viomi Technology Co, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

Huya has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.67, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $17.00 price target.

Huya’s market cap is currently $3.73B and has a P/E ratio of 57.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.94.

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

