Needham Remains a Buy on Danaher (DHR)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Buy rating on Danaher (DHR) today and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.71, close to its 52-week high of $154.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 79.5% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Danaher has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.83, representing a 1.9% upside. In a report issued on December 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Danaher’s market cap is currently $110.2B and has a P/E ratio of 45.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.57.

