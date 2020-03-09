Needham Remains a Buy on Ceco Environmental (CECE)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on Ceco Environmental (CECE) on March 4 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.59, close to its 52-week low of $6.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 58.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceco Environmental with a $9.00 average price target, representing a 36.4% upside. In a report issued on March 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ceco Environmental’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $931K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Fluid Handling Solutions, and Corporate and Other.