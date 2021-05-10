Needham Remains a Buy on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 42.7% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $14.00 average price target, a 93.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.38 and a one-year low of $6.20. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 168.9K.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.