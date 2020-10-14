Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Vericel (VCEL)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Vericel (VCEL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.13, close to its 52-week high of $22.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 48.7% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vericel with a $26.20 average price target.

Vericel’s market cap is currently $947.1M and has a P/E ratio of 2170.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.13.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.