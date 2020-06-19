Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Tiffany & Co (TIF)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Tiffany & Co (TIF). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.4% and a 36.5% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tiffany & Co with a $135.00 average price target, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Based on Tiffany & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $556 million and GAAP net loss of $64.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1 billion and had a net profit of $125 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TIF in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Rose Marie Bravo, a Director at TIF bought 3,860 shares for a total of $163,548.

Tiffany & Co. is a holding company, which engages in product design, manufacturing, and retailing through its subsidiaries. The firm also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and Other. The Americas segment includes in U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Chile. The Asia-Pacific segment consists of China, Korea, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The Japan segment comprises of 50 stores located within department stores. The Europe segment caters to the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Russia. The Other segment covers retail sales and wholesale distribution in the emerging markets region, wholesale of diamonds, and licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, NY.