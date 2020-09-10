Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Needham analyst Rick Patel assigned a Hold rating to Tiffany & Co (TIF) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 37.7% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Tiffany & Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $135.00, which is a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $134.42 and a one-year low of $86.39. Currently, Tiffany & Co has an average volume of 1.5M.

Tiffany & Co. is a holding company, which engages in product design, manufacturing, and retailing through its subsidiaries. The firm also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and Other. The Americas segment includes in U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Chile. The Asia-Pacific segment consists of China, Korea, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The Japan segment comprises of 50 stores located within department stores. The Europe segment caters to the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Russia. The Other segment covers retail sales and wholesale distribution in the emerging markets region, wholesale of diamonds, and licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

