Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Teradata (TDC)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Teradata (TDC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 73.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teradata with a $22.17 average price target, a -20.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Teradata’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $454 million and GAAP net loss of $1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $459 million and had a net profit of $10 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TDC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teradata Corp. engages in the provision of data platforms, consulting services, marketing, and analytic solutions. It operates through the Americas Region and International Region segments. The Americas Region segment consists of North America and Latin America. The International Region segment includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.