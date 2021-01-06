Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Neurocrine (NBIX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $97.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 46.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $121.93 average price target, implying a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $136.27 and a one-year low of $72.14. Currently, Neurocrine has an average volume of 883.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.