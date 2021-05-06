Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Moderna (MRNA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $160.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.0% and a 13.3% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.60, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Based on Moderna’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $571 million and GAAP net loss of $272 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $123 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 232 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 2010, Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company which develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

