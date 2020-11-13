Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Inogen (INGN)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Hold rating to Inogen (INGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.52, close to its 52-week low of $26.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Inogen has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Inogen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.33 million and GAAP net loss of $1.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.76 million and had a net profit of $6.86 million.

Inogen, Inc . engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G2 system, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.