Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Hill-Rom (HRC)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Hold rating to Hill-Rom (HRC) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hill-Rom with a $125.00 average price target.

Based on Hill-Rom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $705 million and net profit of $42.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $783 million and had a net profit of $27.9 million.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following business segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility, and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products; and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products, and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.