Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Columbia Care (CCHWF)

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Columbia Care (CCHWF). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.45.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 111.7% and a 81.4% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Curaleaf Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Columbia Care with a $9.91 average price target, implying a 52.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.20 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.89 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, Columbia Care has an average volume of 828.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCHWF in relation to earlier this year.

Columbia Care, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.