Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Cloudera (CLDR)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Cloudera (CLDR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 60.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cloudera is a Hold with an average price target of $14.83, representing a -6.9% downside. In a report issued on May 26, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cloudera’s market cap is currently $3.78B and has a P/E ratio of -23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -947.27.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions. It offers enterprise data hub, data warehouse, sata science and engineering, operational database, Cloudera DataFlow (CDF), Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), and data science workbench. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. The company was founded in 2008 by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.