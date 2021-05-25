Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Beam Global (BEEM)

In a report released today, Vikram Bagri from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Beam Global (BEEM). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.50.

Beam Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.75, representing a 71.1% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Beam Global’s market cap is currently $220.7M and has a P/E ratio of -29.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.65.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

