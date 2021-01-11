Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Acacia Communications (ACIA)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Acacia Communications (ACIA) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 68.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acacia Communications with a $110.00 average price target.

Based on Acacia Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $158 million and net profit of $24.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $120 million and had a net profit of $15.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACIA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acacia Communications, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity, and cost. The company was founded by Mehrdad Givehchi, Benny P. Mikkelsen, and Christian J. Rasmussen in June 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, MA.

