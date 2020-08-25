Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Viomi Technology Co (VIOT)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 41.0% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, Ehang Holdings Ltd, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

Viomi Technology Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $10.80 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, Viomi Technology Co has an average volume of 141K.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of developing and selling Internet-of-things-enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Chen Xiao Ping in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.