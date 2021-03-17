Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 116.6% and a 84.1% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis.

Trulieve Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.67.

The company has a one-year high of $53.04 and a one-year low of $5.74. Currently, Trulieve Cannabis has an average volume of 461.6K.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.