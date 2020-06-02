Needham Releases a Buy Rating on OncoCyte (OCX)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to OncoCyte (OCX), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OncoCyte with a $6.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.33 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, OncoCyte has an average volume of 251.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OCX in relation to earlier this year.

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.