Needham Releases a Buy Rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 55.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NXP Semiconductors with a $125.94 average price target, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $139.59 and a one-year low of $58.41. Currently, NXP Semiconductors has an average volume of 4.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.