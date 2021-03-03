Needham Releases a Buy Rating on LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Pegasystems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LiveRamp Holdings with a $94.33 average price target.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $120 million and GAAP net loss of $11.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RAMP in relation to earlier this year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. engages in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The company’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. LiveRamp Holdings was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

