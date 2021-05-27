Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Li Auto (LI)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Li Auto (LI), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Li Auto has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.67, implying a 77.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Based on Li Auto’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.15 billion and net profit of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $358 million.

Li Auto Inc. is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. The company engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling premium smart electric SUVs.

