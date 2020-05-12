Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.70, close to its 52-week low of $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Genocea Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, which is a 740.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.28 and a one-year low of $1.11. Currently, Genocea Biosciences has an average volume of 291.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. It uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes; and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.