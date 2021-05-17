Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Formfactor (FORM)

Needham analyst Charles Shi assigned a Buy rating to Formfactor (FORM) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is ranked #6833 out of 7510 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Formfactor with a $54.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.39 and a one-year low of $22.37. Currently, Formfactor has an average volume of 470.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FORM in relation to earlier this year.

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.