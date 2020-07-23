Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF), with a price target of $10.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.18.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 76.2% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curaleaf Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.99, implying a 33.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Beacon also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.21 and a one-year low of $2.54. Currently, Curaleaf Holdings has an average volume of 493.8K.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how, and back office administration, intellectual property licensing,real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensee. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

