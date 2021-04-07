Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Buy rating to Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) today and set a price target of $19.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 91.8% and a 76.1% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.18.

Curaleaf Holdings’ market cap is currently $10.24B and has a P/E ratio of -161.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 94.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CURLF in relation to earlier this year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how, and back office administration, intellectual property licensing,real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensee. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.