Needham Releases a Buy Rating on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to CommVault Systems (CVLT) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ServiceNow, and New Relic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CommVault Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.90 and a one-year low of $24.26. Currently, CommVault Systems has an average volume of 779.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CVLT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Frank Fanzilli, a Director at CVLT bought 3,750 shares for a total of $84,188.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products include Complete back up and recovery, Hyperscale, Activate, and Orchestrate. IT also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.