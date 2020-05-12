Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Camtek (CAMT)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Camtek (CAMT), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Camtek is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.67, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.24 and a one-year low of $6.27. Currently, Camtek has an average volume of 154.2K.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs. It also provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers’ requirements. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.