Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Anaplan (PLAN)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Anaplan (PLAN) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.82, close to its 52-week high of $76.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 74.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anaplan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.42.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Anaplan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $115 million and GAAP net loss of $36.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.