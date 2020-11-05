Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.48, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Akebia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.71, implying a 186.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.14 million and GAAP net loss of $176 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a GAAP net loss of $58.17 million.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat. The company was founded by Joseph H. Gardner, John M. Rice, Michael E. Pape, Josh P. Fairbank, and Robert A. Shalwitz on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.