Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

Brian Anderson- September 30, 2020, 6:35 AM EDT

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 44.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.20, a 125.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

