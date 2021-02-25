Needham Releases a Buy Rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $61.60 average price target, which is a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $7.74B and has a P/E ratio of -28.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACAD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firms product include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.