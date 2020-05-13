Needham Releases a Buy Rating on 8X8 (EGHT)

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Buy rating to 8X8 (EGHT) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 8X8 with a $22.75 average price target, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on 8X8’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and GAAP net loss of $47.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGHT in relation to earlier this year.

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. Its solutions include industry and business solutions for collections, education, government healthcare, high tech, insurance, call center, call center software, network optimization, and international calls. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.