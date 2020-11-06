Needham Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) today and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $138.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.54, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion and GAAP net loss of $207 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.99 billion and had a net profit of $134 million.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.