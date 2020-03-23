Needham Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Invacare (IVC)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Invacare (IVC), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.33, close to its 52-week low of $3.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 45.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invacare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.63 and a one-year low of $3.90. Currently, Invacare has an average volume of 448.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe.