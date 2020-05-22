Needham Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Fair Isaac (FICO)

In a report released today, Kyle Peterson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Fair Isaac (FICO), with a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $385.18.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fair Isaac is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $371.50.

Fair Isaac’s market cap is currently $11.17B and has a P/E ratio of 49.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FICO in relation to earlier this year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.