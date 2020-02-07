Needham Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Cloudflare (NET)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Cloudflare (NET) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 56.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Extreme Networks, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cloudflare with a $21.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.08 and a one-year low of $14.50. Currently, Cloudflare has an average volume of 824.3K.

Cloudflare, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to secure websites. It offers various products for performance and reliability, video streaming and delivery, advanced security, insights, cloudflare for developers, domain registration, and cloudflare marketplace.