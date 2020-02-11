Needham Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Chegg (CHGG)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Chegg (CHGG) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.61.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 77.0% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, Coupa Software, and Instructure.

Chegg has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chegg’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHGG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores.