Needham Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Chegg (CHGG)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Chegg (CHGG), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.45, close to its 52-week high of $101.25.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.8% and a 83.6% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Verint Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chegg with a $93.36 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.25 and a one-year low of $25.89. Currently, Chegg has an average volume of 2.01M.

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format; access to online homework help and textbook solutions; course organization and scheduling; college and university matching tools; and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.