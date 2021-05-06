Needham Reiterates a Hold Rating on Redfin (RDFN)

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on Redfin (RDFN) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.18.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 64.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

Redfin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.86, implying a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Redfin’s market cap is currently $6.47B and has a P/E ratio of -244.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDFN in relation to earlier this year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.