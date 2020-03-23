Needham Reiterates a Buy Rating on Vonage Holdings (VG)

Needham analyst Richard Valera reiterated a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings (VG) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.19, close to its 52-week low of $4.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 50.7% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Cadence Design, and Audiocodes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $12.50 average price target, implying a 141.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.75 and a one-year low of $4.18. Currently, Vonage Holdings has an average volume of 4.06M.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

