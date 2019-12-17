Needham Reiterates a Buy Rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.35, close to its 52-week high of $80.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 54.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.67.

The company has a one-year high of $80.00 and a one-year low of $48.67. Currently, Varonis Systems has an average volume of 243.7K.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

