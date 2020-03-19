Needham Reiterates a Buy Rating on Rosetta Stone (RST)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Rosetta Stone (RST) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.43.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 40.2% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rosetta Stone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, implying a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.88 and a one-year low of $8.85. Currently, Rosetta Stone has an average volume of 161.9K.

Rosetta Stone, Inc. engages in the provision of technology based language learning solutions. It develops, markets, and sells language learning solutions consisting of software products, online services, and audio practice tools under the Rosetta Stone brand.