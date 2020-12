Needham Reiterates a Buy Rating on Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Montrose Environmental Group with a $37.00 average price target, which is a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Montrose Environmental Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $84.71 million and GAAP net loss of $30.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.68 million.

