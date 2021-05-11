Needham Reiterates a Buy Rating on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on Kornit Digital (KRNT) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 64.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Kornit Digital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.00.

Based on Kornit Digital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $72.29 million and net profit of $5.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.65 million and had a net profit of $4.76 million.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches. The company was founded by Ofer Ben-Zur on January 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.